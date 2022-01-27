The government has launched a new study that will look into the vulnerability of the coastline and its risk of exposure due to climate change to draft a new coastal strategy.

This will be funded through a €600,000 investment by the European Commission’s technical support instrument and will be carried out in collaboration with the Public Works Department, the Ministry for Transport and the Malta Tourism Authority.

The Coastal Marine Union, together with academics from the University of Malta and other international experts, will be carrying out the study with the objective of identifying all of the threats that the coastline is facing. They will also be coming up with sustainable solutions to mitigate these issues and safeguard against them for the future.

The principal aims of the study will be to identify the full range of policy priorities to

reduce pressure on the coastline;

assess coastal risks and identify sustainable protective solutions that take the impact of climate change into account; and

promote harmonisation between ministries and stakeholders to establish a consistent strategy for coastal protection at national level.

The outcome of the project is expected to:

provide a clearer vision of coastal erosion and climate-related issues;

generate tiered planning for coastal-climate action;

add value to the government’s existing efforts in coastal environmental protection and coast management; as well as

support Malta’s efforts to strengthen its institutional and administrative capacity.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said that Malta’s picturesque coastline was part of why visitors are attracted to the island, and it was crucial to ensure its protection for generations to come.

“It is necessary to outline how the coastline can be protected sustainably and balance economic investment with people’s social well-being while safeguarding natural resources and biodiversity,” he said.

Parliamentary Secretary for EU funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi added that the coastline is one of the country’s best assets and the strategy would be crucial in understanding the challenges it faces and plans ahead to mitigate them.