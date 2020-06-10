Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) has provided 21 tablets and internet connections to 21 vulnerable migrant families to help them maintain access to education throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of the Malta Remote Learning Project.

The charity said in a statement the project was possible thanks to the collaboration of the Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers, which identified the recipient families and coordinated with MOAS for the development of the project and the delivery of the items.

Telecommunications company GO believed in the importance of the project and donated the plug-and-play modems free of a deposit.

These personal electronic devices and provided internet connectivity will allow these families and children not only to engage in their school activities but also abide by all rules of social distancing and quarantine through access to needed resources from their own homes.

MOAS director Regina Catrambone said education was key to giving young generations a better future.

“We believe that technology plays a central role and is paramount to new ways of learning. Every person has the right to education, and therefore, especially during a pandemic outbreak, the access to online systems is essential to overcome the digital divide.”

AWAS CEO Mauro Farrugia said that because of COVID-19 and the restrictions adopted, it was difficult for students in the centres to cope with remote education. This project was creating more opportunities for children to continue their education.

“Although in the AWAS centres, internet is available, when it comes to individual use it can be difficult. When a family has its own modem it will facilitate and make sure that the children can follow their education.”