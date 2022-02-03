Volkswagen is driving forward the shift to electric vehicle manu-facturing with its Accelerate strategy. The official start of pro-duction of the ID.5 and ID.5 GTX marks the completion of Volkswagen’s successful trans¬formation of its Zwickau plant into a dedicated electric vehicle production facility.

The long-es¬tablished site in western Saxony is the first large-scale facility of any volume manufacturer world¬wide to switch over all production from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles. Six models from the Volkswagen, Audi and CUPRA brands will now be manufactured in Zwickau based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB).

