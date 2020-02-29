Following the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen will be presenting its innovations as part of an online stream.

In a statement, Volkswagen said it welcomed the decision of the Geneva State Council to cancel this year’s Geneva Motor Show. "This is a decision in the interests of the health and safety of all participants and employees," the statement read.

As an alternative to the originally scheduled press conference on Tuesday, March 3, at 9.10am, the Volkswagen brand will showcase its automotive innovations in an online stream.

Ralf Brandstätter, Chief Operating Officer of the Volkswagen Brand, and Frank Welsch, member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars Brand with responsibility for technical development, will be presenting the new Touareg R with plug-in hybrid technology and the eighth generation of the Golf GTI for the very first time.