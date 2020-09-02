The COVID-19 wage supplement and the EUR100 vouchers which were due to expire this month have been extended till the end of October, the Prime Minister announced on Wednesday

Robert Abela was addressing a conference organised by the Chamber of Commerce in Valletta.

In his address the prime minister noted that by the time these measures would expire, the government would have announced new one in the 2021 Budget which will be revealed some time in October. He said the Budget would focus on low-income people and pensioners.

As for the reopening of schools which closed down last March, the prime minister said a decision would be taken in the coming days in line with the advice of the health authorities. However. He said one had to be fully cognitions of the negative repercussions which a further closure would have on the educational system.

Abela also spoke on the efforts to overcome the MoneyVal test saying he these were leaving tangible results. He noted that in recent years the FIAA had expanded and from just 10 employees with an overall annual budget of 500,000 it now has 100 workers on its books with an overall allocation of 10 million.

Chamber President David Xuereb called on government to publish the health protocols which will be applied in schools for the benefit of teachers, parents and students. He warned that reopening of schools was crucial for the future of the Maltese economy.

He also called for the continuation of the wage subsidy scheme, saying it should be linked to the retraining of workers in the wake of the new reality the pandemic has brought about.