The full wage supplement scheme for employers impacted by COVID-19 restrictions will continue until June and then gradually reduced before ending in December.

Some €200 million has been allocated over the next nine months to help employers shoulder wage costs. It will also take into account restaurants and cafes, which are take-away only until April 11.

Enterprise minister Miriam Dalli said the scheme is not going to stop issuing payments abruptly at the end of June but that government help will gradually decrease through the rest of the year.

Restaurateurs affected by the latest measures can expect to receive the maximum amount of aid possible, which stands at €800 a month per employee.

Operators who were already benefiting from the scheme will continue receiving it according to the category of aid which workers qualify for.

"From this month, businesses began to receive help with rents where they are being given the first cash injection of €5.5m," Dalli said. "The total of this scheme will amount to direct aid of €12 million. This is support given directly to 850 companies and 874 self employed individuals, totalling to 14,000 workers in Malta and 867 workers in Gozo."

The government spent €360 million on the wage supplement scheme last year. In the first two months of 2021, some €70 million has been spent on the scheme as well as rent and electricity schemes and quarantine leave.

A further €1.4 million has been spent on 4,000 people that fall under the revised parameters for workers who had to be replaced because of the pandemic's effect on business.

Government estimates that 150 companies and more than 870 self-employed individuals were sustained through the wage supplement scheme, with a total of 14,000 workers in Malta and 900 workers in Gozo.

Both Dalli and finance minister Clyde Caruana said the government is committed to safeguarding employees, employers and the economy.

“Had we not interfered with these kinds of fiscal policies, our drop in gross domestic production would have been much worse,” Caruana said.

“We can say that through the implementation of the wage supplement scheme, we prevented further contraction of our GDP by about a third,” he added.

He said that “as a government, we can sustain the fiscal impact” of the supplement scheme.

Dalli cited other examples through which the government intends to keep the economy afloat, including moratoria on bank loans which are being extended as well as “other measures that will be announced in the next few weeks.”

She announced Malta enterprise’s intent to launch a micro-invest scheme, in which €1.4 million will be given to 860 companies to help them invest and expand their operations.