The government's decision to extend the wage supplement to the end of January was welcome, but not enough to ensure the survival of some language schools, Feltom, the schools' umbrella body said on Monday. It called for the measure to be extended until spring instead.

"The financial impact on member schools, following the impulsive closure early in summer, was severe and is backed by data collated by Deloitte on behalf of the federation. By extending the Covid Wage Supplement, the government has offered a meagre lifeline to help industries like ours survive. Although well-received, many schools are facing closure if financial assistance is withdrawn, and the number of ELT visitors does not increase significantly," the federation said.

The schools were closed in early July after a sudden spike in the number of virus cases, blamed on unvaccinated foreign students. They were allowed to reopen for vaccinated students at the end of that month.

"Terminating the Covid Wage Supplement in January is premature and of concern as it will severely impact already stretched operations," Feltom said, while urging its continuation till spring.