The government's wage support to businesses will draw to a close at the end of May, Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia announced on Thursday.

Farrugia said the wage supplement, launched at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, had saved thousands of jobs and helped keep the economy on an even keel.

A total of €720 million were pumped into the scheme, Farrugia said, with support given to 17,000 businesses.

Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli said 50,000 jobs would have been at risk had the government not intervened with the wage supplement.

"We found a solution to keep the economy going, the wage supplement was the main tool," Dalli said.

Energy and enterprises minister Miriam Dalli.

Questioned on whether the government would be intervening in the light of rising prices, Dalli said the government was committed to keeping prices stable in the energy sector.