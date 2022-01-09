Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Sunday that the wage supplement for businesses will be extended beyond January in certain sectors, but warned about the dangers of business becoming dependent on it.

Speaking on ONE Radio, Abela said the wage supplement was one of the most important tools that kept the economy going at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abela said without the government’s aggressive economic support package, 50,000 private sector jobs would have been lost as a result of the pandemic.

He acknowledged the traditionally slow shoulder months for the tourism sector had been more difficult than usual this year, and said it would make little sense to withdraw support to these businesses at such a crucial point.

“We can afford to keep helping business, we have the financial means,” Abela said.

The prime minister said the government, however, wanted to avoid businesses becoming dependent on the wage supplement.

“We need to incentivise innovation. We want to discourage dependence. Good times are ahead. We took a calibrated approach,” Abela said.

COVID-19 booster

During his interview, Abela repeatedly emphasised the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots.

He thanked the tens of thousands of people who have already taken the booster.

Abela similarly thanked the thousands of parents who had decided to protect their children by giving them the vaccine.

The prime minister said the proof of the vaccine’s efficacy was in the numbers.

Although the amount of COVID-19 cases is higher this year when compared to last, the number of people requiring intensive care is far lower.

Abela said new measures set to come in force on January 17 will continue to emphasise the importance of the vaccine.

Rising prices

The prime minister gave a rundown of the government’s efforts to mitigate the impact of rising prices across the globe.

He acknowledged that the government had to “intervene aggressively” to keep energy prices stable.

Abela said gas prices in particular have been increasing “stratospherically,” yet in Malta the government had decided to maintain electricity tariffs at current rates.

Fuel prices too had been kept stable thanks to a decision to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel, Abela said.

On the Sliema murder of Paulina Dembska, Abela said society cannot remain silent in the face of such crimes.

“What happened makes me sad and angry. This is not representative of Maltese society. The anger at the vigil is testament to this,” Abela said.

On hate speech, Abela said everyone has a role to play and needs to be responsible for their actions.

Abela said the legislative and enforcement measures taken to reduce certain crimes can never be enough without a corresponding change in culture and mentality.

Anti-corruption package

Turning to the anti-corruption package unveiled by the Opposition on Saturday, Abela rubbished PN leader Bernard Grech’s claims that the government had slept on reforms proposed by the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry.

Abela said ever since the inquiry report was presented to him in August, the government had set about a broad consultation process, including numerous meetings with the slain journalist’s family members.

He said the government will shortly be announcing the composition of a board of experts to analyse the laws being proposed.

These include new anti-SLAPP measures and better protection for journalists, Abela said.

The prime minister hit out at the “disgusting” attack on Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg in light of her decision to drop attempted homicide charges against one of the suspects in the 2010 HSBC heist.

While one could criticise her decision, he said, one should not try to condition the individual. This, the Prime Minister said, was abusive.