The wage supplement to employers whose companies have been impacted by COVID-19 will be retained in January, the prime minister has said.

He made the announcement in Brussels, where he is to attend a meeting of EU leaders.

Abela said the one-month extension was approved by the Cabinet and the situation will remain under review in view of the need to sustain Malta's economic recovery amid an uncertain international scenario.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech earlier this month called for the wage supplement to be extended till March.