Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the powerful Wagner military group was on the passenger list of a plane which crashed North of Moscow afternoon, killing all on board, Russian agencies reported on Wednesday.

The private plane crashed in Moscow's Tver region.

There was no official confirmation that Prigozhin was on board.

"The plane that crashed in the Tver Region listed Yevgeny Prigozhin among its passengers, (Russia's aviation agency) Rosaviatsia said," according to TASS news agency. RIA Novosti and Interfax issuing similar reports.

The Ministry for Emergency Situations said on Telegram that a private Embraer Legacy aircraft travelling from Moscow to Saint Petersburg crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region. There were 10 people on board, including three crew members. All had died. It made no mention of Prigozhin.

Yevgeny Prigozhin headed the Wagner mercenary force that mutinied in June.

The force had captured Russia's southern military headquarters near the border with Ukraine and started heading for Moscow before turning back, with Prigozhin saying he did not want Russians fighting Russians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had accused the rebellious troops of committing high treason and vowed punishment, but Moscow later said it would drop treason charges against Prigozhin and his followers, and that Prigozhin was going to Belarus.

Biden warning

In July US President Joe Biden had said Prighozin should be careful of poisoning following the mercenary group's failed uprising in Russia.

"God only knows what he's likely to do. We're not even sure where he is and what relationship he has. If I were he, I'd be careful what I ate. I'd keep my eye on my menu," Biden told a news conference in Helsinki.