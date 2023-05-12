The Wailers and Italian singer-songwriter Marco Masini are coming to Malta in July, where they will perform during the Għaxaq Music Festival on July 27 and 29.

The Wailers, the reggae band formed by bassist Familyman Barrett and the remaining members of Bob Marley & the Wailers, will take to the stage on July 27 as part of their World Tour 2023. They will play classics from Bob Marley’s repertoires, such as Buffalo Soldier, Three Little Birds and No Woman, No Cry.

The Wailers will be supported by local band Sterjotipi, known for such hits as Int u Jien, Urini and Belti.

Marco Masini performing at the Sanremo Festival in February 2020. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Masini, the two-time Sanremo Festival winner known for his love ballads, is returning to Malta as part of his T’Innamorerai − 30 Anni Insieme Tour, on July 29. Kurt Calleja and his band will open the show.

The entrance to these concerts is by donation in aid of Embrace Diversity Organisation. VIP tickets can be purchased on showshappening.com from May 15.

The Għaxaq Music Festival is being held under the patronage of Arts Council Malta, Festivals Malta and the Malta Tourism Authority.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.