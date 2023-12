Britain’s Keanen Wainwright emerged victorious with a unanimous decision over Malta’s Haithem Laamouz to clinch the Commonwealth Silver Lightweight Championship, last Saturday.

In an event held at the Hotel Intercontinental, organised co-promoted by Stephen Vaughan and Demis Tonna, Wainwright won the main event as the three judges’ scorecards read an identical 90-98.

“Thank you to all the came to support me,” Laamouz posted on his social media after the right.

