Ashleigh Barty was coy about her future on Thursday, telling media “you’ll have to wait and see” as speculation mounts about what comes next after her shock retirement from tennis.

The world number one and three-time Grand Slam champion stunned the tennis world on Wednesday by quitting aged just 25, saying she had fulfilled her dreams and was “spent physically”.

It sparked an outpouring of praise for the down-to-earth Australian, led by Serena Williams.

Barty spoke publicly for the first time on Thursday since her announcement but repeatedly deflected questions on her future plans.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta