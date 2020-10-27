Cristiano Ronaldo remains uncertain to take on Lionel Messi’s Barcelona on Wednesday as he recovers from coronavirus, Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said on the eve of the match in Turin.

Ronaldo tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago while playing with Portugal, and has been in self-isolation since returning to Italy.

“Ronaldo had a test like everyone else, this evening (Tuesday) we will have the definitive result,” Pirlo told a press conference in Turin before the Champions League Group G game.

