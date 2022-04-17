MADC will be treating thriller lovers to a staging of Wait Until Dark, Frederick Knott’s nail-biting play full of suspense and fear, along with a dash of humour.

In the classic thriller Wait Until Dark, which is set in 1970s London, blind housewife Susy (Erica Muscat), is tormented by a group of criminals. Headed by Roat, the group is looking for a doll in which a stash of heroin has been concealed and which has inadvertently ended up in Susy’s apartment.

British actor Edward Thorpe, who needs little introduction to Maltese theatre-lovers, will be taking on the role of ruthless criminal Roat, who will stop at nothing to find the drug-filled doll and “who snaps from calm and collected to mad and erratic in a heartbeat!”

The actor is no stranger to playing unsavoury characters and is a prolific murder mystery entertainer. This time, however, he can better understand the despicable character he will be bringing to life.

“I’m studying criminology at the moment, so that helps!” he says.

Popular actors Myron Ellul and Joe Depasquale will play the two criminals who accompany Roat, whilst newcomer David Muscat will be playing Susy’s husband.

Another appealing character is young Gloria, Susy’s neighbour, who will be played by Katie Grech Lupi and Shaznay Mangion on alternating nights.

A play like Wait Until Dark presents its own set of challenges for the actors. Since Susy is blind, Roat and his accomplices must pay particular attention to the sounds they make. “It’s all about eye contact and visual communication to avoid Susy getting in on the con,” Thorpe explains. “Roat is a calculating individual, and the fact that Susy is blind just adds to his fascination and to his enjoyment in tormenting her.”

Erica Muscat with Edward Thorpe.

Although a situation where a blind protagonist is taken advantage of by a gang of criminals might sound heavy on the drama, that same protagonist has a few tricks up her sleeve and is less naïve than Roat and his men make her out to be.

“It’s an elaborate and dark thriller (in both senses of the word) and completely different from anything else that is on in Malta at the moment,” Thorpe says.

“A very talented cast and a fantastic director in Tyrone Grima have come together, and the result is explosive”.

Wait Until Dark will be performed at the MADC Playhouse, Santa Venera, on Friday, April 22, Saturday 23, Sunday 24, Friday 29, Saturday 30, and Sunday, May 1, Friday 6, Saturday 7 and Sunday, May 8 at 7.30pm. This project is in collaboration with MCAST – The Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology.