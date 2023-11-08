“Stop! Stop the war! We want it over! Children are terrified, anxious, living in fear and deprived of their rights. What happens next? Death. Migration. Poverty. Families split. Children separated and lost. Please stop!”

This is the heartfelt appeal made in Malta recently by the members of the Children’s Council of the Mediterranean Children’s Movement in light of the distressing and horrifying images emerging from the rubble of Gaza.

Just last weekend, 400 Israeli and Palestinian children who attend the Franciscan school in Jerusalem gathered to recite the prayer of St Francis for peace. They too called for an end to the war and violence. They appealed to anyone who would listen to stand united against hatred and death as their land is being destroyed.

Why do children have more sense, compassion and can see beyond wars and conflict better than our leaders?

According to the latest reports, more than 4,000 Palestinian children have died as Israel expands its attack in its quest to eradicate Hamas.

This means more children have died in Gaza since October 7 than from any other conflict around the world in each of the last four years.

Additionally, more than 30 Israeli children reportedly lost their lives and dozens remain in captivity within the Gaza Strip.

These frightening numbers – which do not include hundreds more children who have been maimed or are unaccounted for – have led UNICEF to call for an immediate ceasefire and warn that “child casualties in Gaza are a growing stain on our collective conscience”.

Children do not want wars and violence. Children want peace and unity. Children do not see borders and differences. Children are endowed with the ability to celebrate and manifest diversity.

Why are world leaders supporting the continuation of destruction of an entire population in Gaza? Why have leaders turned into a pack of warmongers? Our children need leaders and honest peace brokers, not warmongers.

No one wins with wars, except the armament industry, the global reconstruction corporates and the economies of those countries that host them.

Hamas’s ferocious attack, which killed 1,400 innocent Israelis and young people at a music festival on October 7 – the biggest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust, is condemnable.

But isn’t the Israeli government’s unrelenting bombing of civilians, schools, hospitals, ambulances, water reservoirs and refugee camps, that have to date killed more than 10,000 Palestinians in Gaza, also condemnable and atrocious?

Do we see terrorists reflected in the scared faces of innocent, wounded, orphaned, starved and dehydrated children?

The Palestinian people have a right to their country as much as Israelis do - Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca

Isn’t the brutal killing of the innocent Palestinian population in Gaza not terrorism too?

Why is the world choosing which terrorism to condemn, depending on which uniform is worn?

Neither Hamas nor the Israeli government have a right to kill innocent children and civilians. A country rightly expects to ensure its security but using that pretext to bomb helpless children and civilians with nowhere to go is nothing short of genocide.

World leaders have to wake up to this historical apocalypse and put an end to such brutality, atrocities and bloodshed; the worst the region has seen in many years.

Our children are calling on us all to be brave; to live up to our commitments for human rights and to be untied for peace.

We are all responsible – whoever we are and wherever we come from – to work for sustainable peace and meaningful well-being for all the children of the world.

I call on all world leaders to work to revive and implement the two-state solution, where Israelis and Palestinians can live side-by-side in their own sovereign countries.

The Palestinian people have a right to their country as much as Israelis do.

I call on all Maltese politicians to be proud to be different and stand up for what is right: for peace in the Middle East and beyond.

I acknowledge the Maltese government’s stand in the UN General Assembly for a ceasefire and I believe Malta has a golden opportunity as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council to be the voice of peace.

We have been the voice for peace in the past, being a neutral State, but not a complacent country. We can truly distinguish ourselves and be seen for what we have been and should be – the State with an active and strong vocation to be mediators for peace in our region and beyond.

Let us show the world we truly believe that might is not right. On the contrary, it is peaceful co-existence that is always right.

President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca chairs the Malta Foundation for the Well-being of Society and is Mediterranean Children’s Movement president.