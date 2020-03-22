I didn’t need to see the photos of the wild boar and her babies in a Venetian square or those of dolphins once again visiting the Sardinian coast to know that nature is making the most of her holiday from us, because every morning since my self-imposed lockdown I have been woken up by the excited titters of birds in the courtyard and every afternoon as the sun comes down to show me that another day in this new reality is coming to a close, the air comes alive again with excited animal conversations.

It is a stark reminder that life will not only go on without us but it will thrive. A huge wake-up call for many that we are not in fact as central to the universe as we think and are mere guests here on this planet that we have practically laid to waste.

This week, which I’m sure we can all agree was one of the longest years any of us have ever experienced, we also learnt that while disaster and fear can bring out the best in people, it can also bring out the worst. When news came in that illegal immigrants were trying to seek refuge in Malta, the same people who probably bought enough toilet paper for their small household to build a rocket and go to the moon to “protect their own families”, decided that it would be prudent to say disgusting things about those very people that fled their countries to do the same.

It would serve us well to remember that we are all in this together and once all this is over, we are still going to have to live with each other

This “go back to your country” diatribe that has become so familiar to foreigners in Malta that they joke about it between themselves was then capped off with our Minister for the Economy, Investment and Small Business launching a misguided statement and saying that once third country nationals lose their job, they need to literally go back to their countries. Charity begins at home, he added, because what would a damning ministerial statement in Malta be without a few choice throwbacks to Catholic clichés?

The keyboard warriors had a field day. People came out in their droves to defend his comments and display their insularity and in many cases downright racism for all to see. Of course, when he gave an embarrassing apology a few hours later, it was largely ignored and why wouldn’t it be?

Many of my “foreign” friends were deeply offended and I don’t blame them one tiny bit. They work here, they pay taxes, NI, buy houses here, raise their children. This is their home. And to be told that you are not welcome in the land you choose to make your own while you yourself are in a state of panic and upset is a disgusting and painful thing indeed.

While we are all stuck in our houses alone, it would serve us well to remember that we are all in this together and once all this is over, and it will be over, we are still going to have to live with each other. Whatever we break now, we are going to have to rebuild.

In a time where we truly have enough time to think before we speak, let us not resort to fear and panic and allow it to control our minds and our tongues. Let our social distancing not distance us from what is important: respecting each other and showing true solidarity which has no borders, colour or creed.