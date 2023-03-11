Wales beat Italy 29-17 on Saturday to claim their first win in this year’s Six Nations and strike a blow in the battle to avoid the wooden spoon.

Rio Dyer, Liam Williams and Taulupe Faletau all touched down in Rome with a penalty try adding to their score, claiming a bonus point victory and condemning Italy to their 25th straight home defeat in the competition.

Owen Williams also kicked seven points in a win which belied pre-match talk of the hosts being favourites against a Wales team which has had a troubled tournament.

Warren Gatland’s side leapfrog the Italians into fifth place on five points and will avoid finishing in last place for the first time in 20 years as long as the Azzurri don’t beat Scotland at Murrayfield next weekend.

