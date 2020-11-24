Wales have released Ross Moriarty from their Autumn Nations Cup squad as he struggles to recover from an ankle injury.

Moriarty had not featured in the Nations Cup because of his nagging injury.

The Dragons back-row forward, who has won 45 caps, will miss Wales’ final two games against England on Saturday and an as yet undecided opponent on December 5.

“It is a blow with Ross. We were hoping he was going to be okay for the latter games, but sadly that’s not to be the case,” Wales assistant coach Neil Jenkins said on Tuesday.

“He has been a big player for us over a long period of time. It is what it is and hopefully he will get himself right for the Six Nations when that comes around.”

