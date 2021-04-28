Wales manager and former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs denied charges of assaulting two women and controlling or coercive behaviour as he appeared in court on Wednesday.

Giggs pleaded not guilty to an allegation he was violent and engaged in behaviour towards his ex-girlfriend including isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse during a 13-minute hearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court.

The 47-year-old, wearing a dark suit and black face mask, also entered a not guilty plea of actual bodily harm relating to PR executive Kate Greville, 36, at his home in Greater Manchester on November 1 last year.

