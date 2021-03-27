Wales won the Six Nations title on Friday after closest rivals France slumped to a 27-23 defeat to Scotland in Paris.

France needed to beat the Scots by 21 points and score four tries in the final match of the tournament to have any hope of denying Wales a sixth title since 2005.

In the end, Duhan van der Merwe grabbed a last-gasp try as Scotland celebrated a first win in Paris since 1999.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta