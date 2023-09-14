Wales coach Warren Gatland has made 13 changes to the starting XV to play Portugal in their second World Cup Pool C match in Nice on Sunday.

Only winger Louis Rees Zammit and No 8 Taulupe Faletau retain their spots as Gatland made wholesale changes from the team that edged Fiji 32-26 in their opening game.

“We’ve made a few changes this week given the six-day turnaround,” said Gatland.

“This is an opportunity now for this match-day 23.

“I’ve said before, but there’s some great competition within the squad which is what we want to see.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

