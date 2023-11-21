Wales missed out on automatic qualification for Euro 2024 after Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Turkey, combined with Croatia’s 1-0 win against Armenia, condemned them to the play-offs.

Rob Page’s side needed to beat Turkey along with Croatia dropping points at home to Armenia if they were to reach next year’s tournament via a top-two finish in Group D.

Neco Williams gave Wales an early lead but Yusuf Yazici’s second half penalty denied the hosts to the frustration of a capacity crowd at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales’ result was rendered irrelevant by Ante Budimir’s first half goal for Croatia, which sealed their tense victory over Armenia.

