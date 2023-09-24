Wales became the first team to reach the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a record 40-6 victory on Sunday over hapless Australia, whose hopes of making the knock-out stages are all but over.

Fly-half Gareth Anscombe, an early replacement for the injured Dan Biggar, scored 23 points with the boot in Lyon as scrum-half Gareth Davies, centre Nick Tompkins and captain Jac Morgan added the tries to keep Wales top of Pool C.

“We’ve played well in the last two games but there were a few things we could improve on and today the discipline was better and we were great,” said Morgan.

“I’m very proud of the boys, we’re prepared to go to the well for each other and everyone’s prepared so well.”

Read the full story on the Times of Malta Sports website...