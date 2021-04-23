Wales boss Ryan Giggs has been charged with assaulting two women, prosecutors said on Friday – less than two months before the start of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said the former Manchester United winger would appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on April 28.

“We have authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Ryan Giggs with engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm,” read the CPS statement.

“A charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman has also been authorised.”

