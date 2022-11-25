Wales manager Rob Page ruled out emulating Germany’s pre-match protest against FIFA’s stance on the “OneLove” rainbow armband when his team face Iran in a crucial World Cup Group B clash on Friday.

Germany’s players made headlines before Wednesday’s shock loss to Japan when the team lined up for their pre-match photo with their hands covering their mouths after FIFA’s threat to sanction players wearing the armband.

Wales were one of seven European nations, including Germany and England, who backed down from having their captains wear the armband, seen as a gesture of solidarity for LGBTQ rights.

Page said Thursday that while Wales remained committed to supporting inclusivity, there was no chance of Welsh players mirroring Germany’s protest — even suggesting Germany may now regret the gesture after their defeat to the Japanese.

