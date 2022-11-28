Wales forward Gareth Bale said his team needed to give everything they had to beat England in the World Cup on Tuesday, having been “devastated and heartbroken” after their defeat by Iran.

Rob Page’s team fell 2-0 against Iran last Friday, while Bale netted a penalty in their opener, a 1-1 draw against the United States, leaving the team bottom of Group B on one point.

To qualify for the last 16 Wales must beat England and hope the US and Iran draw. If there is a winner in the other Group B match, Wales will need to beat England by an unlikely four goals to progress.

