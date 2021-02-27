Wales surged clear in the closing stages to beat England 40-24 in Cardiff on Saturday to clinch the Triple Crown and stay on course for a Six Nations Grand Slam.

Defeat all but ended reigning champions’ England’s hopes of a successful title defence.

England, in a match where French referee Pascal Gauzere controversially allowed two of Wales’ four tries to stand, battled back from 17-6 down to 24-24 with 18 minutes left.

But England indiscipline, a long-running problem for Eddie Jones’ men, allowed Wales replacement Callum Sheedy to kick three penalties before Cory Hill’s late try rounded off victory.

