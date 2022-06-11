Wales got their first point on the board in the top tier of the Nations League as Brennan Johnson’s late equaliser held Belgium to a 1-1 draw in Cardiff.

Johnson slid home Aaron Ramsey’s pass three minutes from time for his first international goal after Youri Tielemans had put the visitors ahead.

Belgium and Poland remain three points behind the Netherlands at the top of Group A4 with Wales a further three points back at the bottom of the table.

Rob Page’s men are still on a high from World Cup qualification sealed six days ago and finally got some reward in the Nations League after losing out to late goals in 2-1 defeats to Poland and the Netherlands.

