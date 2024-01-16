Louis Rees-Zammit made the shock decision to leave Gloucester with immediate effect on Tuesday as the Wales rugby union star “pursues his dream” of a career in American Football.

Rees-Zammit’s bombshell move came on the day Wales head coach Warren Gatland unveiled his squad for the forthcoming Six Nations tournament.

The 22-year-old had emerged as one of rugby’s brightest young talents, excelling for Gloucester, Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

But Rees-Zammit has opted to turn his back on rugby in favour of a potentially lucrative career in America’s National Football League.

