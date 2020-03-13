The Six Nations international between Wales and Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak on Friday, the Welsh Rugby Union announced, just hours after being given the go-ahead.

“Wales’ Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland at Principality Stadium in Cardiff tomorrow has been postponed,” a WRU statement said.

An earlier WRU statement issued at 0930 GMT Friday said the game was “going ahead as planned” but that was before a fresh raft of sporting events were postponed later Friday, including football’s English Premier League.

“Whilst medical advice remains consistent, we have decided that it is in the best interests of supporters, players and staff to fall in line with recent measures taken across the UK and global sports industries,” the WRU said.