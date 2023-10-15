Wales breathed new life into their chances of qualifying for Euro 2024 as Harry Wilson’s double earned a famous 2-1 win over Croatia in Cardiff on Sunday.

Rob Page’s men move above the World Cup semi-finalists into second place in Group D of qualifying with Croatia now at risk of missing a major tournament for the first time since the 2010 World Cup.

Page’s position was in doubt after a disastrous start to Wales’ qualifying campaign.

A 4-2 home defeat to Armenia and 2-0 loss at group leaders Turkey looked to have all but ended their hopes of reaching a third consecutive European Championship.

On top of losing Gareth Bale to international retirement, Wales were without two of their major threats in Aaron Ramsey and Brennan Johnson through injury.

