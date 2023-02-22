Wales’ Six Nations rugby international against England will go ahead as scheduled after a potential strike by Welsh players over a contract dispute was averted, captain Ken Owens and acting Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Nigel Walker both announced Wednesday.

Saturday’s showpiece in Cardiff was at risk because of the dispute, with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) facing losses of up to £9 million ($11 million) if the game at a packed Principality Stadium did not take place.

All professional players in Wales had been invited to a meeting at Wales’ training base in the Vale of Glamorgan to discuss issues with the Professional Rugby Board, which handles contractual issues, on Wednesday — a deadline set by Welsh players for progress on the matter.

