Amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen made his last ride a memorable one as he won the world’s greatest steeplechase, the Grand National, on Noble Yeats at Aintree on Saturday.

The 39-year-old had ridden six winners over the National fences prior to Saturday but he reserved his greatest moment until last.

Waley-Cohen jumped the last alongside 15/2 favourite Any Second Now but Noble Yeats found extra in the demanding run-in to record a fairytale ending to the jockey’s career.

Waley-Cohen stood up in his saddle and waved his whip in celebration and paid a handsome tribute to his father Robert, who bought the horse only in February.

