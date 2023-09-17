Four friends are embarking on a 60-mile walk along the Maltese coast in aid of Fondazzjoni Sebħ on October 7 and 8.

Julian Muscat, Darren Aitchison, David Wilson and Godwin Debattista, also known as #teamgoddo, will be walking from Ċirkewwa to Marsaxlokk (via Mġarr, Mdina and Żurrieq) on October 7 and from Marsaxlokk to Buġibba (via Cospicua, Valletta and Sliema) on October 8.

Through this fundraiser, titled ‘Pass Pass Mas-Sebħ’, the group aims to give children residing at the foundation’s homes the opportunity to go on holiday abroad.

Debattista will also be celebrating his 60th birthday with this initiative. He urged the public to participate, saying: “We can’t do the 60-mile walk alone, we really need your help!”.

One can participate by:

1. Walking with the team, choosing a distance that is comfortable for them. It is important to get in touch with the team so that they can share their location on the day. One would need to organise their own transport. The group will start walk on each day at 6am.

2. Send them a gift/donation by visiting the site www.teamgoddo.com and click on the poster or visit this direct link https://sebh.mt/donations/godwin-debattistas-birthday-pledge-2023/, which is Debattista’s birthday pledge.

3. Follow their live broadcasts on Facebook and Instagram @teamgoddo on both days, like and share their posts and the donation link.