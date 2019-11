The Ramblers’ Association is on Sunday organising an easy, cultural ramble around interesting old houses and chapels in the old village of Żebbuġ. The meeting place for this two-and-a-half-hour walk is the parish church parvis at 9am.

Everyone is invited to join but participants are free to walk or stop at their discretion and are solely responsible for their safety.

For more information, visit www.ramblersmalta.org or www.facebook.com/ramblersmalta.