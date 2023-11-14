A walk of faith with the statue of St Fortunatus was held at Xagħra parish on Sunday, November 12. The procession was led by archpriest Richard Farrugia, with the participation of the clergy, confraternities, Holy Confirmation adolescents and devotees.

The statue of St Fortunatus venerated at the Xagħra basilica was donated by Bishop Michael Francis Buttigieg in the early second half of the 19th century. Mgr Buttigieg was the eighth parish priest of Xagħra prior to his election to the first bishopric of the Gozo diocese.

The relics of the saint were brought over from St Calistus catacombs in Rome.

The papier-mâché figure of St Fortunatus was executed by Antonio Gerada. The reclined statue contains small glass apertures on the chest and hands with the relics of the saint. It was restored by Gozitan artist Agostino Camilleri in 1955 and again given the bishopric sacred seal by Bishop Joseph Pace.

The statue of St Fortunatus is normally carried along the streets of Xagħra on the second Sunday of November.