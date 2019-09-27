The Malta Dementia Society is organising its annual walk for dementia tomorrow at 10am in Valletta.

The society organises this walk to commemorate World Alzheimer’s month, marked worldwide every September. A stand is set up opposite the Parliament building in Valletta. At 10am President George Vella will join those taking part in the walk, which heads to St George’s Square and back.

The main aim is to create more awareness on dementia and the society, which is an NGO that supports people with dementia and their relatives who care for them.

Talks are also organised regularly, whereby relatives and home carers are trained in how to deal with dementia and its different stages.