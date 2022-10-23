A walk to raise awareness about mental health was held by the Mental Health Association in Valletta on Sunday.

The walk was themed “Together 4 Mental Health”.

The association, an NGO advocating for caregivers of family members experiencing mental health issues, said it was not enough to raise awareness, what was on paper had to be put into practice.

The national mental health strategy, launched by Health Minister Fearne had to be implemented and the walk was intended to unite service users, caregivers and healthcare professionals in a united front.

The association said that the lack of adequate financial assistance given to people who experience chronic mental illness and their caregivers is pushing families into poverty.

It called for further development of the present community mental health services with adequate resources especially specialised professionals who would be immediately accessible when needed.

The association pointed out that the current state of Malta’s psychiatric hospital still had a lot of issues and was not sufficiently conducive to mental health recovery.

Also, the current referral procedures to obtain a psycho-educational assessment for children within state schools, where early intervention is necessary, are unclear to teaching staff and parents.

This is leaving families to either resort to private practice or remaining in limbo for extended periods of time, due to inadequate guidance for their child’s needs.

The association expressed gratitude to “all the conscientious staff” in the mental health sector.