Missio Malta is holding the first edition of Ejja Imxi Miegħi, aimed at raising awareness about the immense distances people in developing countries walk each day to obtain potable water.

The initiative is being held during the Malta International Food Festival which runs until July 25 in Triton Square, Valletta. It makes use of virtual reality technology and treadmills to help participants experience an illusion of walking long distances in Africa.

“Through this event, we are inviting members of the public to join us on our stand at Triton Square in Valletta, to challenge themselves and walk a mile in the shoes of thousands of people in developing countries who go through immense hardship to obtain drinking water every day,” Robert Farrugia, head of communications and fundraising at Missio Malta, said.

People in countries such as Ghana, Somalia and Zimbabwe walk kilometres on end to get drinking water on a daily basis. Sources of potable water are often situated very far away from their villages, making access to clean water a big ordeal.

Missio Malta is raising awareness on the subject to raise funds to help these people, by developing better access to potable water, which would be closer to their villages. Missio Malta has already helped thousands of people in Africa address this issue, by helping them build wells that supply them with fresh water.

A special programme will run on Sunday, July 23, between noon and midnight, on Malta’s major TV stations. The programme will feature a large number of participants close to Missio’s operation and beyond, who will share their experience working with Missio. A number of members from international communities that Missio supports will also participate in the programme, sharing their cuisines and cultures, in keeping with the theme of the festival.

Ejja Imxi Miegħi will be open at Pjazza Tritoni, Valletta between until July 25 from 6pm onwards and on Sunday, July 23, from noon onwards. It is open to participants of all ages, against a free donation that will go in favour of Missio’s missions in Africa.