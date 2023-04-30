Suicide prevention and awareness initiative Darkness Into Light is coming to Malta for an early morning walk – and supporters can join in and donate towards this worthy cause via a crowdfunding campaign on local platform, Zaar.

Signifying walking from darker days to lighter days, Darkness Into Light began in Ireland in 2009 and has since launched events across 19 countries with more than 400,000 attendees, changing and even saving lives by bringing people together.

The walk in Malta on May 6, which departs from Valletta Triton Fountain at 3.15am and arrives in Sliema in time to meet the sunrise, continues this tradition as part of a global movement for mental health awareness and fundraising.

Donations received via the crowdfunding campaign on Zaar – which is aiming to raise €1,000 – will go towards the mental health support charity, Walk and Talk. These vital funds will provide professional and community support enroute, as well as breakfast and refreshments.

“Walk and Talk is a registered voluntary organisation that provides monthly walks in Malta for those struggling with mental health. Your donation will help us to continue and expand this invaluable work at a time when this support is needed more than ever,” Rachael Hollwey at Walk and Talk says.

“To help us to help communities across Malta, it makes perfect sense to reach out to the community itself via crowdfunding on Zaar – and every donation really does make a difference!”

While the full walk will be fast-paced, those unable to take on the full route are more than welcome to join at any point, using the online map available on the Walk and Talk website that predicts the group’s arrival times throughout the route. Alternatively, supporters may also join the walkers at the finish line to watch the sunrise in Sliema at around 5.30am.

All attendees will also receive a Walk and Talk wristband to mark and remember the occasion.

To find out more and to donate towards the Darkness Into Light Zaar campaign, visit www.zaar.com.mt.