The story of every Maltese summer is a series of chapters we all love – from crusty chunks of bread dripping oil and a cold beer by the beach to frilly, colourful cocktails and fireworks bursting like technicolour cobwebs in the night sky.

But there is one ingredient which brings it all together – the freedom of flip-flopping your way to the beach, the city, the summer.

This summer, Brasileras flip-flops are all the rage in Malta. Manufactured in the land of colour and caipirinhas, Brasileras flip-flops come in a wide range of stamps, sizes and colours, each with its own distinct personality. Cool and comfortable, Brasileras flip-flops are available for men, women and children – and are suitable for every occasion, for that casual after-office barbeque to a pleasant walk on the promenade and a day at the beach.

There are three main elements which make Brasileras flip-flops unique: excellent quality, innovative designs and competitive prices. They are now available at Smart Supermarket in Birkirkara, JB Department Stores in Iklin, Valyou Supermarkets in Naxxar and Mellieħa, Snuggly Wear in Mellieħa, Green Valley in Mellieħa, FoodStore in Attard, Soap Box in Ħamrun, Homemate in Mrieħel, Chef’s Choice in Marsascala and Fish Art Truck at Golden Bay. Home delivery is also available.

Walk with Brasileras this summer. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/thesockcornerbrasileras/