The Nationalist Party has warned that businesses will continue to struggle until the government takes concrete steps to tackle the political uncertainty hovering over the country.

The PN raised fears of a "made-in-Malta receession" and said campaign-style walkabouts and photo opportunities would do nothing to address these challenges.

The statement comes after Prime Minister Robert Abela toured businesses in Valletta on Wednesday.

In a statement on Saturday, the PN said struggles were being felt across all sectors: the construction industry, it said, was continuing with work that had already started but lacked the courage to take on new projects, while the retail sector was having to work to minimise losses.

"Every other sector of self-employed and small business owners are doing their best to compete against the political uncertainty caused by the government, but are living in a country that has lost all courage for new investments," the party said.

Pinning the current state of affairs on the crisis following revelations about the connection of the Office of the Prime Minister to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, the PN said businesses would find their feet again only once the government no longer ruled over institutions that were meant to defend and promote democracy, and once justice was seen to be done.

"Although the name of the Prime Minister has changed, the country remains under the same Labour government that has led us to a 'made-in-Malta' economic recession," the PN said.

The party appealed to the government to stop claiming to be solving problems while everything remained the same, and pledged to remain close to business owners to help them create the best environment for business.