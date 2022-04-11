Kyle Walker believes Manchester City can take heart from their draw with Premier League title rivals Liverpool.

Sunday’s 2-2 draw at the Etihad left reigning champions City one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool at the top of the table with seven games remaining.

“Of course we want to win every game, especially when people come to our own patch, but it’s very important not to lose the game,” Walker told reporters.

“We can’t lose a game (like this) and then be trailing them because good teams like them don’t drop too many points. You take a point, you move on and they’ve still got to catch us. I feel that it’s a step in the right direction.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta