Kyle Walker spared England’s blushes as the Manchester City defender’s first international goal rescued a 1-1 draw against Ukraine in Saturday’s Euro 2024 qualifier.

Gareth Southgate’s side trailed to Oleksandr Zinchenko’s first half strike in the Polish city of Wroclaw.

But Walker ensured England maintained their unbeaten Group C record when he netted just before the interval.

No England player had ever featured in as many as Walker’s 77 Three Lions games before finally getting on the scoresheet.

Although England’s run of four successive Group C victories came to an end, they remain on course to qualify for next year’s European Championship.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com