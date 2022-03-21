Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell and Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters have been called up to the England senior squad for the first time after Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Tammy Abraham pulled out through injury.

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins have also been added to Gareth Southgate’s squad for friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

Manchester United duo Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker remain overlooked by Southgate after being cut from his initial squad named last week.

