Pep Guardiola is confident Manchester City stars Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips can recover from injury in time to play for England at the World Cup.

Walker has been sidelined since suffering an abdominal injury against Manchester United in early October, while Phillips is recovering from shoulder surgery in September.

Both players remain out of action but City manager Guardiola believes they still have time to prove their fitness to England boss Gareth Southgate.

"It's likely, from the way they recover. From what I hear in the dressing room, it is likely they can be ready. You don't play a World Cup every week," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday.

