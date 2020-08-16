Seventeen years after he won his first Wimbledon title, 20-time Grand Slam tennis champion Roger Federer has just launched The Roger Centre Court 0-Series. It a tennis-inspired all-day sport shoe for every day, travel and ‘urban exploration’ usage.

Federer has invested in the Swiss running shoe brand On founded in 2010 by Caspar Coppetti, David Allemann and Olivier Bernhard.

On makes Cloud shoes, long a favourite with Federer. The patented technology, CloudTec, gives runners soft landings and springy take-offs. The Cloud has become the second most-sold running shoe after Nike’s Air Max 270. The US is now On’s largest market.

“We have chocolate and watches, but Roger is one of the biggest Swiss exports ever and has done wonders for the image of Switzerland abroad,” Coppetti says.

“I learned to embrace personal style a while ago, both on and off the court,” Federer adds.

After a decades-long sponsorship agreement with Nike ended in 2018, Federer signed an apparel contract with Uniqlo, reportedly worth $300 million. Federer already has brand partnerships with Rolex, Moët & Chandon, Mercedes-Benz, Rimowa, NetJets and Credit Suisse. Industry experts doubt the O-series will be a limited edition for long.

Federer started wearing On footwear for sprints training. He has been building a lakeside house in Zurich not far from On’s headquarters. Other Federer-designed luxury products are in the pipeline.

www.theroger.com

www.on-running.com