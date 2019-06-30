...but for citizens to be encouraged to go about their chores on foot, urban areas need safe, well-connected attractive routes and spaces with cleaner air to make walking easy and a preferable choice for any journey, says Alex Vella

Regular walking has been described as the perfect exercise. It is effective and cost-free and has unquestionable benefits to health. Regular walks deliver oxygen and nutrients to the tissues of the body and help the cardiovascular system to work more efficiently. When the heart (which is a muscle) and lungs improve, the body’s energy improves. Muscle strength and endurance to tackle daily chores are boosted.

Generally speaking, the minimum recommendation from doctors to keep the body healthy and prevent illnesses, such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes, is just 30 minutes’ walk a day for five days a week. We do not have to walk for a long time or at a brisk pace from day one, but we can build up our stamina as we go along. It will not be long before one starts to see the physical benefits.

Regular walking also brings with it benefits with regard to mental well-being.

Walking improves self-perception and self-esteem, mood and sleep quality, and reduces stress, anxiety and fatigue.

Physically active people have up to a 30 per cent reduced risk of becoming depressed, while staying active helps the recovery of those who are feeling down.

Walking can be great for one’s social life – knowing one has the support of people around is a great way to start and keep going. When one walks with a group, one makes friends and develops a network of supportive fellow walkers who encourage each another.

In older people, staying active can improve cognitive function, memory, attention and processing speed, and reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

Considering the preventive and curative health benefits of regular walking, it makes sense that the health authorities have put walking at the heart of improving the nation’s health. With increasing concerns about our physical and mental health, it is more important than ever to find practical, effective and affordable solutions.

Walking has the potential to save money and help ensure that as we live longer, we are able to enjoy a good later life.

There is nothing like a long walk to enjoy the fresh air and scenic views of the beautiful Maltese countryside. Photo shows trekkers at Rdum il-Bież, between Mistra and Selmun. Photo: Shutterstock.com

The government should deve­lop a properly funded strategy to promote walking. This should set ambitious targets to encourage people to walk as an everyday activity, with additional support for the least active.

Healthcare professionals should be encouraged to prescribe walking to those with, or at risk of, long-term health problems.

First and nearest, Infrastructure Malta needs to make towns and cities safe and attractive for walking. Our bias for car travel, which promotes lower activity levels and poses serious dangers, has to be reworked.

For citizens to be encouraged to go about their chores on foot, urban areas need safe, well-connected attractive routes and spaces with cleaner air to make walking easy and a preferable choice for any journey.

The network of countryside lanes and paths, which existed before the advent of mechanised traffic, need to be officially drawn on a definitive map of the Maltese islands, with their right of access protected from present-day land grab.

Time and again, new landowners show no respect for public right of passage over lanes and footpaths that run across their property. In spite of legislation, gates and other contraptions often crop up after acquisition or transfer of ownership.

Other instances abound of odd tenants restraining the public from passing through lanes and paths adjacent to their leased terrain. The undesired effect of all this is that people are discouraged from going on long walks to enjoy the fresh air and scenic views of our countryside.

Instead, they converge and crowd public eatery resorts, resulting in obesity, traffic jams and pollution.

The same has to be said of coastal zones where the foreshore has been indisputably accessible to the public since Roman times. In spite of legislation, public access to our coastal heritage is officially being passed on askance to every coastal hotel, and access to the public denied.

Unlike that of Great Britain, the local Ramblers’ Association is not listed as a ‘charity’ even though its goal is to protect the ability of people to enjoy the sense of freedom and benefits that come from being outdoors on foot.

We are simply a group of people who meet to enjoy walking and other outdoor pursuits together, as well as to ensure that we protect and restore the infrastructure and places where people go walking. We believe in protecting people’s ability to enjoy the intrinsic values of nature and so we will defend urban green spaces and access to the countryside.

We give current and potential walkers a helping hand. We enable and organise walks led by experienced walk-leaders across Malta, which new walkers can join. For those people who walk informally or by themselves, we offer information, support and opportunities.

A definitive map of the network of countryside lanes and paths in the Maltese islands, which have existed since before the advent of mechanised traffic, need to be officially drawn up. The foreshore has been indisputably accessible to the public since Roman times.

Studies have shown that physical activity like walking can help with:

• better sleep – by feeling more tired at the end of the day;

• happier moods – by releasing feel-good hormones that make you feel better and more energetic;

• managing stress and anxiety – by releasing cortisol, which helps relieve stress. Being physically active also gives the brain something to focus on and can be a positive coping strategy for difficult times;

• better self-esteem – being more active can make you feel better about yourself, especially to improve and meet your goals;

• reducing the risk of depression – going on regular walks can reduce the likelihood of experiencing a period of depression;

• improving personal sociability – group walking can help you meet new and like-minded people and make new friends.

Alex Vella is a committee member of the Ramblers’ Association of Malta. For more information, e-mail ram205@gmail.com.

www.ramblersmalta.org